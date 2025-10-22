Cow slaughter case withdrawn to appease Muslims: LoP

In Chittapur, the case against those who committed cow slaughter has been withdrawn to appease Muslims. This government has supported Muslim miscreants, said opposition leader R Ashok.

Speaking to reporters, he said that in Chittapur taluk, police had registered cases against about 30 people involved in cow theft transportation and cow slaughter. Their supporters stormed the police station, pelted stones, and carried out attacks. The local minister, Priyank Kharge, wrote a letter to the government requesting the release of the thieves and the cancellation of the criminal case. Accordingly, a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting. In the Hubballi riot matter as well, the same thing happened, and the court reprimanded them. The same has happened in this case too, he said.

Whenever they raise the topic, Congress talks about Mahatma Gandhi. If they allow cow slaughter, what kind of value are they giving to Gandhi? This is the culture of Muslim appeasement. If they are released like this, they will again indulge in the same racket. We will go to court against this. We will get victory in this too, he said.

The order issued during former CM Jagadish Shettar’s time should be read properly. There is no signature of the Chief Minister in it. It was a small order issued related to only one school in Chamarajpet. This was done at the education department level. There was no role of the Chief Minister in it. When 14 sites were looted, when the Valmiki corporation scam happened, in all cases, officials have signed. Then, does that mean all these scams were done by the Chief Minister? he questioned.

There is no worry for RSS. It is an organization present across the entire country. RSS leaders have not bothered their heads about this. RSS has not taken the outgoing CM Siddaramaiah seriously, he said. ‘CM Siddaramaiah won with a very low vote margin. Tejasvi Surya has not lost even once. If Siddaramaiah’s votes decrease, he can ask Tejasvi Surya. No need to call him new moon or full moon. Let the Congress government tell how much Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given for railways, roads, drinking water, and how much previous Manmohan Singh gave. The NDA government has given five times more grants. From the state Congress, not even one bus stand, hospital, or road has been constructed. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has helped other countries. GDP is growing rapidly’, he said.