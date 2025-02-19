Decision to close new universities raises concerns among students

Chamarajnagara: In a recent meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the decision was made to shut down nine newly established universities in the state. This includes the newly formed Chamrajnagar University, which has raised concerns regarding the future of higher education in the region. Students from marginalized, Dalit, and forest-dwelling communities, who were hoping for better educational opportunities, are now anxious about their prospects.

While the state’s average enrollment in higher education is about 36%, Chamrajnagar district lags behind with only 10.08%. The district has long been labeled educationally backward, with a significant lack of higher education institutions, which has contributed to its low development index. In recent years, however, Chamrajnagar saw a positive change with the establishment of government-run engineering and medical colleges, offering a ray of hope for students in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had set up Chamrajnagar University in 2023 to address regional educational imbalances. This move created an environment that allowed children from the district’s Dalit and tribal communities to pursue higher education. However, with the government’s recent decision to shut down Chamrajnagar University along with eight other universities, students from these marginalized communities are now in turmoil.

Before the establishment of Chamrajnagar University, students from the district had no option but to depend on distant Mysore University for higher education. However, following the creation of the university, postgraduate enrollment saw a significant increase. The proximity of the university allowed more students, especially those from border and tribal areas, to enroll. Currently, Chamrajnagar University houses 22 undergraduate colleges and more than 7,000 students. The postgraduate center has more than 700 students, with a significant number of female students.

The decision to close the newly established universities was made in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. This has caused considerable concern among students, especially since Chamrajnagar University has only been operational for two years. There is now anxiety over the potential merger of Chamrajnagar University with Mysore University, which could lead to a decrease in educational access for female students and those from the border region.

The prospect of being deprived of higher education due to the distance to Mysore has created a sense of fear among students. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has emphasized the need for universities in backward areas, and Chamrajnagar’s educational progress is dependent on its separate university status. The creation of a separate university would have facilitated easy access to higher education for students in the border and tribal areas, providing opportunities for the educational advancement of Dalit and indigenous students.

Local organizations, parents, and intellectuals have raised strong objections to the closure, arguing that the university should be retained for the educational betterment of the district’s marginalized communities. The Chamrajnagar University is built on 54 acres of land and has modern facilities such as administrative buildings, academic blocks, laboratories, computer centers, and student hostels.

Many argue that closing the university for financial reasons is not a justifiable decision, particularly when considering the district’s educational needs. It is essential that the university continue to operate to provide essential educational resources to students from the border and tribal regions. Calls to preserve Chamrajnagar University are gaining momentum from various segments of society, advocating for better facilities and opportunities for students inthe region.