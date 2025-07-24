Demand grows for state film award in memory of Saroja Devi

Bengaluru: The Kannada film industry’s evergreen ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, the iconic B. Saroja Devi, may no longer be among us, but calls to immortalise her legacy are only growing stronger. Following her passing on July 14, senior actress and BJP leader Tara Anuradha has formally urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to institute a state film award in Saroja Devi’s name to honour her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema.

On Wednesday, Tara met the Chief Minister at his official residence, Cauvery, and submitted a memorandum appealing to the government to recognise the late actress’s six-decade-long service to the film industry through an annual award for excellence in cinema. Sharing photos of their meeting, the CM’s official X handle confirmed that he has received the request and assured that the matter will be considered.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tara said, “B. Saroja Devi is not just an actress — she is an institution in herself. Her contribution to Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema is unforgettable. An award in her name will inspire generations of artists.” The Chief Minister, who also spent time interacting with the public at his residence on the same day, reiterated his condolences for Saroja Devi’s passing. In his earlier tribute post, Siddaramaiah had said, “Her death is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. She ruled the silver screen for decades with over 200 films in multiple languages. When we think of Saroja Devi, we remember her iconic performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, and Annathangi.”

Saroja Devi, who stepped into cinema at the age of 17, went on to become one of South India’s most celebrated leading ladies, acting alongside the biggest stars of her time. Known for her grace, versatility and dignified screen presence, she set a world record by playing heroine roles in 161 films — a feat unmatched by any other actress of her era.

When news of her death broke, her residence in Malleswaram saw an outpouring of tributes as people from across the industry, fans and political leaders gathered for her final rites. Tara, who paid her last respects then, said the Kannada film fraternity now wants the government to ensure Saroja Devi’s name lives on through a prestigious state award.

While the government is yet to make a formal announcement, industry insiders say there is widespread support for the move. Many believe that instituting an award for outstanding acting or lifetime achievement in Saroja Devi’s name would be a fitting tribute to an artist who inspired countless actors and entertained millions for over six decades.

As the Karnataka government considers the proposal, fans hope that the memory of the legendary actress will continue to shine, reminding future generations of the golden era she represented and the cultural pride she brought to Kannada cinema.