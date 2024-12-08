Deputy Commissioner’s stern directive to eradicate drug network

Mangaluru: With the increasing drug-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M.P. has called for a unified effort from all departments to eliminate the growing drug problem, particularly cannabis, from the region.

During a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, he expressed grave concern over the rising number of students falling victim to drug abuse. He stressed the importance of launching awareness campaigns in schools and colleges and appointing nodal officers and counsellors to keep track of student activities. “If a student is found addicted, immediate counselling should be provided to help them recover. Educational institutions must also cooperate by sharing information about drug sources with the police for further investigation,” he said. He warned schools and colleges against concealing drug-related incidents for the sake of their reputation and advised them to regularly inspect their campuses and students for any signs of drug abuse.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner instructed postal services to alert the police if any suspicious or recurring parcels are received. He directed the Forest Department to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in forested areas andurged all departments to collaborate effectively in the fight against drugs.

“WhatsApp groups should be established, and action plans created to implement drug eradication measures. Monthly reports must be submitted to track progress,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the RTO Department to conduct awareness sessions for bus drivers and conductors regarding drug-related issues. Awareness posters should be displayed inside buses, including a helpline number (1933) for reporting suspicious activities. With synthetic drugs becoming more prevalent in cases reported so far, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the urgency of tracing the drug supply chains. He also recommended conducting awareness meetings in apartment complexes to engage residents in the fight against drugs. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police N Yathish, DCP Siddarth Goel, and officials from various departments.