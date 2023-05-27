  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Disappointment Over Denied Cabinet Berths

Disappointment Over Denied Cabinet Berths
x
Highlights

Senior Congress Leaders Skip Swearing-In Ceremony

Bengaluru: The swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru witnessed the absence of several senior Congress leaders who were left disappointed after being denied cabinet berths.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath-taking ceremony of 24 ministers in the new government, while some prominent party members chose to boycott the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X