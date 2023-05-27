Live
Disappointment Over Denied Cabinet Berths
Highlights
Senior Congress Leaders Skip Swearing-In Ceremony
Bengaluru: The swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru witnessed the absence of several senior Congress leaders who were left disappointed after being denied cabinet berths.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath-taking ceremony of 24 ministers in the new government, while some prominent party members chose to boycott the event.
