Emergency work taken up for tackling Express Highway flooding

he Bengaluru-Mysuru express highway was inundated near Ramanagara underpass due to Friday's rains as some people covered the drain with mud. The issue was widely criticised by netizens in social media claiming the expressway inundated within just five days after prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated.





Taking the issue seriously the National Highways Development Authority (NHAI) conducted emergency work on Saturday itself and solved the problem.NHAI officers said that heavy rains lashed Karnataka on Friday night. 3.9 mm of rainfall was recorded in the area instead of the normal 0.1 mm.





As a result, people blocked the drainage channel below the flyover @ 42.64 kms constructed for animal crossing. In Madapur and other surrounding areas, drains up to 3 meters wide were covered with mud to enter their agricultural land . By that they had cut the road by constructing their own route from the service road. Under the overpass for animal crossing, it got submerged due to heavy rain





The embankment constructed for the entry of people was cleared early on Saturday morning. It has been decided to provide two lines of 1.2 meters dia pipe through pipe drain to benefit neighboring agricultural fields of Madapur village. The National Highway Development Authority said that the work ws completed on Saturday midnight.





The Mysuru Kodagu MP PratapSimha in a tweet reacted that . Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was become swimming pool for some time because someone blocked the rain water drain to make a road. We fixed it by putting two Hume Pipes. . The Highway, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, was ubmerged in Madapura village due to the rains on Friday.





Due to this, the motorists faced lot of hardships and severelycriticised authorities for inundated despite authorities collecting toll. The opposition Congress and JDS in a series of tweets condemned the work of NHAI.