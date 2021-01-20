Enactment of anti-cow slaughter Act gave me sense of contentment: B. S. Yediyurappa

Udupi: Chief minister, B. S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that he has achieved a sense of contentment after the enactment of anti-Cow slaughter Act which was achieved by the BJP nearly after 70 years of independence of this country.

After visiting Uchila Shree Mahalakshmi temple in Udupi district which is the chief deity of Mogaveera (fishermen) community in coastal region here, Yediyurappa said that the country is in transition from being seen as weak or poor country to a self-reliant one.

"The main reason for this is that the BJP accomplished two of its major commitments: One, building a grand and biggest Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as a symbol of peaceful co-existence at the national level and in Karnataka I've achieved a rare accomplishment of enacting stringent, Anti-Cow slaughter Act," he said.

According to him, the BJP is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's concept of the Rama Rajya by enacting such a stringent law.

Yediyurappa who is on a two-day temple tour in parts of Udupi district where popular temples exist, said that he wanted a 'peace' and 'contentment' in order to give himself a break from political hectic activities.

"If we can be in peace and contentment then only we can properly think about people's welfare. Sometime I feel, we should cut off from worldly affairs in order to reboot ourselves," he said.

The CM visited Udupi Krishna Matha, Sri Venkatramana temple in Karamballi on Monday, and is scheduled to visit Uchila Mahalakshmi temple, Shree Mahalingeshwara Mahaganapathi temple besides going for foundation stone laying programme of Kaup-Hejamadi port works in Udupi as well.

"I visited Uchila Mahalakshmi temple, which is the chief deity of Mogaveera (Fishermen) community. I will also discuss with Mogaveera community leaders, to know their problems as well," he said.

Yediyurappa is also visiting Aanegudde Kumbahshi Maha Ganapati temple in Udupi, where he has organised - 1008 Gana Yajna - to win over his enemies and for overall good for the state.

According to a close aide of Yediyurappa, the importance of organising major yagna here is because of the importance of Kumbhasi as it is said to be derived from Kumbhasura, who was slain here. Kumbhasi is located about 400 km from the tech hub

Bengaluru. IANS