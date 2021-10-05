Final Decision On Restarting School For Classes 1-5 In Karnataka Will Be Taken After Festive Season

Karnataka's Health Minister K Sudhakar stated on Sunday that a decision on reopening schools for classes 1-5 will be made after the festive season. After consulting with parents and professionals, the state government has reopened educational facilities in stages, he noted.



The state of Karnataka reopened higher education institutions first, then pre-university, and finally schools for grades 9-12 and 6-8. They will make a decision after the festival season is through. After speaking with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sudhakar said that let the Dussehra vacation end.

When asked about a Bengaluru school that was closed after students tested positive for Covid, the minister stated that the government was aware of the situation. However, he stressed that one instance cannot indicate whether or not schools for grades 1 through 5 should reopen. "That school is now closed, and many children are left alone. Two children showed symptoms, but they are not in any danger. The minister stated that they are keeping an eye on every school in the state.

COVID-19 vaccination for children will result in a favourable outcome. Sudhakar also expressed optimism that the Centre's final round of talks with Zydus Cadila for itsvaccination for children will result in a favourable outcome.

However, the second clinical trial of a nasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech has been completed, and the third one is expected to be completed by November-December, according to Karnataka Health Minister, who discussed children's vaccination and other state initiatives during a breakfast meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here in the national capital.