Former MLA booked for obstructing Port official

Mangaluru: Former MLA Mohidin Bava and two of his associates have been booked by the Panambur Police for allegedly obstructing and intimidating a...
Mangaluru: Former MLA Mohidin Bava and two of his associates have been booked by the Panambur Police for allegedly obstructing and intimidating a senior official of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) over the clearance of a pending project bill. According to the complaint filed by NMPA Deputy Chairperson S.K. Murugan, Bava and the others entered his office on June 9 without prior appointment and insisted on immediate approval of the bill. When asked to leave, the trio allegedly refused and continued to pressure the official.
