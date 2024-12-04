Live
- US moves to phase out minimum-wage waiver for disabled workers
- Five killed in head-on collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu
- ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation
- Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
- 300 students participate in sports contest for disabled
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Indian stock market opens in green, Nifty above 24,500
- Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
Just In
Govt to form District Task Force for healthcare worker safety
The government has decided to establish a District Task Force to address incidents of violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare workers, officials said on Tuesday.
Bengaluru: The government has decided to establish a District Task Force to address incidents of violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare workers, officials said on Tuesday.
The decision was made during the first meeting of the State Task Force, chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday, they added. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to form District Task Forces, conduct regular meetings to address such incidents promptly, and submit detailed reports to the government, officials said.
The Director of the Medical Education Department has been tasked with preparing protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventing violence and sexual assault against doctors and healthcare professionals. "These task forces will be established in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner," a senior official said. Representatives from private hospitals present at the meeting also discussed measures to enhance the safety of doctors and paramedical staff.