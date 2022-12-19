GSSSIETW, Mysuru, signs MoU with E-Smart Energy Solutions

Mysuru: In order to bridge the gap between academia & industry a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed between GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru and E-Smart Energy Solutions Ltd. on December 14, on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

E-Smart Energy Solutions Ltd" dedicated to develop technology based energy saving lighting products focused at addressing the needs of the customers through rugged, efficient, reliable and economic way to supply the products.Looking at the social need and business perspective, it's bound to support most effective energy saving lighting products with latest trends and technology.

By signing this MoU between GSSSIETW, Mysuru and E-Smart Energy Solutions Ltd, with the objective of imparting technical assistance to carry out technology development activities, to promote projects, internships, arranging industrial visits and to familiarize the students towards industrial environment and to interact with professionals.

MoU also helps to extend assistance for develop program specific laboratories in the institution for the benefit of students and society.

The MoU was signed by Dr M Shivakumar, Principal, GSSSIETW Mysuru and Neelakanta Iyer, Executive Director South India Business, E-Smart Energy Solutions Ltd.

Dr G Sreeramulu Mahesh, Professor and Head (EEE), Dr Jagadisha N Associate Professor EEE Department and faculty members of EEE department GSSSIETW, Mysuru were present on this occasion.