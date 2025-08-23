I was born a Congressman, will die as one: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday strongly reiterated his loyalty to the Congress party, dismissing any speculation of aligning with the BJP or RSS.

“I am a Congressman by birth and will remain a Congressman till my last breath. My life, my blood — everything belongs to Congress. Today, I am leading the party, and I will continue to stand as a pillar of support,” Shivakumar asserted while addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha.

Responding to questions about his stance following the singing of an RSS song in the Assembly, Shivakumar said, “There is absolutely no question of me joining hands with the BJP or RSS, directly or indirectly. I am a true Congressman. I study all political parties — be it the Janata Dal, BJP, or even the RSS. I know their history.”

DCM Shivakumar pointed out that the RSS has been expanding its base across Karnataka by investing in educational institutions. “The RSS has strengthened its organisation across taluks and districts by taking control of schools and investing heavily in education. They are working towards reaching children at the grassroots,” he noted.

He explained that as a political leader, it was important for him to understand both his rivals and his friends. “Sometimes even opposing organisations have qualities we must take note of. Speaking directly and frankly is our nature, but we must also recognise the good in others,” he added.

When asked about BJP leaders’ recent pilgrimage to Dharmasthala, Shivakumar dismissed it as political drama. “The BJP is a thuss giraki (failed customer). What they are doing is just politics. The investigation team led by senior officer Mohanty is doing its job diligently,” he said.

On allegations against leaders

Commenting on allegations made by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi against BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh, Shivakumar said, “He has been jailed. But where is the evidence? Anyone can make wild allegations. Even earlier, false allegations were made against the Chief Minister and myself. Politics should be based on facts. If allegations are to be made, they must be supported by proof.”

He further remarked that in politics, one should not rejoice when baseless allegations are hurled at opponents. “Those who accuse them today might accuse us tomorrow,” he cautioned.

On demands by a forum seeking transparency in Dharmasthala temple’s hundi (donation box) collections, Shivakumar said, “That responsibility lies with the Income Tax Department.”