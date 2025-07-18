IIA releases images, video of third interstellar visitor

Bengaluru: Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, on Thursday released a video and a montage of time-lapse images of the recently spotted comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), also known as 3I/ATLAS, for educational and outreach purposes. The comet was first discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. “This is only the third interstellar object to visit our solar system, which is exciting.

Telescopes around the world will be studying this comet before it exits the Sun’s gravitational pull to learn more about its structure and chemistry,” said Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of IIA’s Science, Communication, Public Outreach and Education (SCOPE) section.

IIA researchers, he added, observed the comet on the night of July 3 using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) at the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, Ladakh—a high-altitude astronomy station operated by IIA.