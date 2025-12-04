Indigo cancels 42 flights, passengers stranded

Bengaluru: Passengers had a harrowing time at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday as Indigo cancelled multiple flights. Sources said the airline cancelled 42 flights, both scheduled arrivals and departures, from and to the Bengaluru airport, with the airlines saying that the disruptions were due to a combinations of reasons including technical glitches, adverse weather conditions and updated crew rostering rules.

While some passengers were lucky to get a flight to their destination after hours of wait, others were not. They were stuck at the airport. Passengers based out in Bengaluru went home while others had to wait at the airport.

According to sources, the scene at the airport was no different from a Railway platform, people sat wherever they found place as they were clueless about their journey. Travel agent Sudhir Pokarna said there were no arrangements for food and water for the passengers, whose flights were cancelled.

"My passengers are frantically calling me to know how this happened. I am in a dilemma. I don’t know how to answer my clients now,” Pokarna, who runs Pragathi Communication & Travel Connect, told PTI.

He added that many passengers returned home after six to seven hours of wait at the airport. According to sources at least 42 Indigo flights were cancelled in Bengaluru alone.