Indigo flight crisis triggers massive spike in private bus fares

Bengaluru: The ongoing disruption in IndiGo (IndiGo) flight operations has caused a severe surge in private bus ticket prices, sparking widespread outrage among passengers. With flights canceled for days, desperate travelers are being forced to rely on private buses, which are reportedly charging double to triple the usual fare.

Ordinarily, ticket prices on the Bengaluru–Mumbai route for AC sleeper buses range between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400.

However, the abrupt cancellation of IndiGo flights has resulted in a steep increase, with current fares starting from Rs 3,200, Rs 3,800, Rs 4,999 and even Rs 6,500 on some services. Shockingly, certain operators have pushed their fares up to Rs 10,000, exploiting the sudden spike in demand.

Even during festive seasons, most operators charge a maximum of Rs 4,000. This sudden inflation, triggered by the aviation crisis, has angered passengers, who describe the situation as “daylight robbery.” Many have demanded immediate intervention from transport authorities to curb the exploitative pricing and regulate private bus fare practices.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo flight crisis entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday, causing massive disruption across major airports. Not just Bengaluru, but Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad witnessed widespread cancellations.

Mumbai has reported the highest cancellations with 109 flights, followed by 86 in Delhi, 69 in Hyderabad, 50 in Bengaluru, 42 in Pune and 19 in Ahmedabad, leaving thousands stranded.

The crisis has also created an opportunity for other airlines, which have significantly raised their ticket prices. Flight fares on affected routes have shot up from Rs 20,000 to as high as Rs 75,000, further compounding the problems of travellers.

As private bus operators and airlines capitalize on the uncertainty, passengers continue to face severe inconvenience, financial burden and a complete lack of affordable transport alternatives. There is growing demand for both state and central authorities to immediately intervene and ensure relief for affected travelers.