Karnataka Governor release, 'World amidst the words' book written by Amana

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot release the second book of the youngest Bengaluru poetess Amana J Kumar's "World amidst the Words" on Wednesday.

This young girl Amana J Kumar, studying in 8th standard in Bishop Cotton Girls School, Bengaluru who was awarded Youngest Poetess of the year in India has written an Anthology "World amidst the Words" containing 155 poems on Nature, Pandemic, Family, Horror, Humor, God, Literature, Emotion, Peace, Gratitude, Humanity, Nation, Society, Life, Love, Ambition, Dream, Experience and many other themes.



According to the citation from the record keepers, Amana wrote 61 poems that were published in a book titled 'Echoes of soulful poems' by Sapna Book House in November 2020. At that time, Amana was aged 12.



Amana had also recently entered India Book of Records as 'Youngest Poetess of India' and 'Asia Book of Records' as 'Grand Master- for writing poems at a young age' and Noble Book of Records as "Most Prolific Poet". Last year her first book "Echoes of Soulful Poems" also published.

