KSRTC enhances family welfare compensation to Rs 20 lakh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a major enhancement in financial support for the families of its employees. Under the Employee Family Welfare Scheme, compensation for deaths due to non-accidental causes has been revised from ₹10 lakh to ₹14 lakh, effective September 1, 2025.

Additionally, for the first time, the State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with KSRTC to extend a benefit of ₹6 lakh in such cases. This takes the total compensation payable to ₹20 lakh for the dependents of employees who pass away due to medical conditions such as heart attack, cancer, kidney failure, or other reasons.

KSRTC already provides ₹1 crore compensation through accident insurance in cases of death due to personal or duty-related accidents.

Highlighting the Corporation’s commitment, a KSRTC spokesperson said, “Our employees are the backbone of this organization. This enhancement in compensation is a step towards ensuring that their families remain financially secure during difficult times. With SBI’s support, the welfare measures have become stronger.”

Earlier, the compensation amount in such cases was only ₹3 lakh, which was revised to ₹10 lakh from October 1, 2023. Since then, compensation of ₹10 lakh each has already been distributed to the families of 157 employees who passed away due to non-accidental causes. The latest revision reflects KSRTC’s continued effort to strengthen employee welfare and provide a greater safety net for the families of its workforce.