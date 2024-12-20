Live
MLC accuses Congress of using Ambedkar as political tool
Congress has come under fire for its criticisms of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalawadi Narayanaswamy demanded that Congress clarify what wrong Amit Shah has committed
Belagavi: Congress has come under fire for its criticisms of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalawadi Narayanaswamy demanded that Congress clarify what wrong Amit Shah has committed, asserting that they label him as anti-Dalit, anti-Constitution, and anti-Ambedkar. Speaking to the media, Naraya-naswamy accused Congress of using Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s name merely as a political tool to secure votes.
He quoted Shah saying that Congress has repeatedly deceived and wronged Ambedkar, suggesting that if they had prayed sincerely, they might have been forgiven for their actions. Narayanaswamy defended Shah’s remarks, emphasizing that Congress has historically opposed Ambedkar at every turn. Discussing the winter session in Belagavi, Narayanaswamy criticized the government for failing to address the issues facing North Karnataka, claiming it had turned the legislative session into a mere formality focused on passing bills, which could have been done in Bengaluru. He accused the government of failing to resolve any genuine issues and treating the assembly as a picnic.
Opposition Leader R. Ashok also weighed in, asserting that the BJP holds immense respect for Ambedkar. He criticized Congress for allegedly making baseless accusations against Amit Shah and reminded them of the historical defeats Ambedkar faced at their hands, including an active campaign by Jawaharlal Nehru to defeat him. Ashok stated that the development of Ambedkar’s memorials under Prime Minister Narendra Modi contrasts sharply with Congress’s alleged disrespect, accusing them of engaging in low-level political theatrics to gain votes. He affirmed that the BJP remains committed to honouring Ambedkar and his legacy.