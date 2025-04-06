MP Wadiyar appeals for railway projects to be expedited

Mysuru: Mysuru Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi to request the swift completion of railway projects in Mysore. The discussions included the modernization of the historic Mysore railway station and the relocation of railway tracks to facilitate airport expansion. Wadiyar mentioned that Minister Vaishnaw responded positively to their requests and promised to expedite the relevant projects.

In a tweet following the meeting, Wadiyar expressed gratitude for the minister’s support in implementing development plans for Mysore. He emphasized the importance of these projects for the local populace and thanked the minister for his collaboration.

The MP also expressed his sorrow over the death of Vinay, a BJP social media manager in Kodagu. He stated that it was evident Vinay had been under immense mental pressure due to continuous harassment and false cases filed by individuals associated with the Congress party, as outlined in his death note.

political harassment, asserting that it was unacceptable and appealed for justice for Vinay

. He reassured that all legal avenues would be pursued to seek justice and expressed his condolences to Vinay’s family, friends, and fellow workers, standing in solidarity with them in their time of grief.

Yaduveer’s efforts to advance railway projects in Mysore and his compassionate response to the tragic loss of a fellow party worker highlight his commitment to both infrastructure development and community welfare in the region.