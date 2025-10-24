Nandini to introduce QR code to combat fake, adulterated dairy products

Amid growing concerns over food adulteration and counterfeit products, Karnataka’s flagship dairy brand Nandini is introducing QR code-based product authentication to help consumers identify genuine items and protect public trust.

With reports of adulteration and imitation brands rising in the dairy market, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) — which markets Nandini — has decided to adopt technology-driven solutions to ensure transparency and quality assurance.

KMF Managing Director Shivaswamy said all Nandini products will soon feature a unique QR code that contains detailed product information. Consumers can scan the code using their smartphones to verify authenticity. “Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in counterfeiting or adulteration,” he warned.

Shivaswamy noted that KMF collects around one crore litres of milk daily, with 65 lakh litres processed into milk, curd, and other dairy products that reach consumers across the state. Nandini products are also exported to Dubai and Singapore, he added. The federation is now developing sugar-free sweets for diabetic customers as part of its product diversification.

On pricing, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh clarified that there are no plans to increase the price of Nandini milk or its products, despite rising production costs. “Last year, 725 metric tonnes of Nandini sweets were sold. This year, we set a target of 1,000 metric tonnes but achieved 1,100 metric tonnes, generating ₹46 crore — the highest-ever turnover in KMF’s history,” he said.

The minister added that Nandini’s strong market performance reflects the trust of millions of consumers and reiterated the government’s commitment to keeping dairy products affordable while ensuring the highest standards of quality

and safety.