Nephro Urology Institution gets NABH accreditation

Bengaluru: The Nephro Urology Institution, a leading provider of urological and nephrological care in Bangalore, has marked a significant achievement by securing the prestigious NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) accreditation. This certification is a testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of patient safety and clinical excellence.

This national-level recognition further solidifies the institution’s reputation, coming soon after it was ranked among the top 10 specialty hospitals in the country. The accreditation certificate was unveiled at an informal occasion on October 16, by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The gathering was attended by RM Shivalingayya, Director of the Nephro Urology Institution, and the Founding Director, Dr. GK Venkatesh and others.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Quality health services are the cornerstone of public well-being. Our government is actively promoting initiatives and partnerships that elevate healthcare standards, making advanced and affordable treatment accessible to every citizen.” He commended the institution for its achievement.

The Director, RM Shivalingayya, expressed his pride, stating, “ Our unit in Mysore, located within the KR Hospital campus, is committed to serving the community with the same high-quality care.”