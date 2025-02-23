New twist to case with POCSO complaint against victim

Belagavi: The assault case involving a KSRTC bus conductor has taken a dramatic turn after the conductor, who was allegedly beaten for not speaking Marathi, was booked under the POCSO Act. This development has sparked widespread anger among pro-Kannada activists, leading to intense protests outside the Marihal police station.

On February 21, conductor Mahadeva Mallappa Hukkeri was reportedly attacked near Sanna Balekundri village by a group of over 20 individuals. The alleged reason was his refusal to converse in Marathi. The confrontation began on a Belagavi–Sulibhavi route bus when a girl, accompanied by a boy, requested two tickets.

Hukkeri issued two free tickets, applicable for women passengers, but questioned the validity when she pointed to the boy as the second recipient. He clarified that free tickets were meant only for women and advised the girl to specify ticket requirements clearly. In response, the girl allegedly demanded that he speak in Marathi.

Moments later, as the bus neared Balekundri, a group assaulted the conductor, reportedly over the language issue. Hukkeri later filed a complaint at Marihal police station. Police swiftly arrested four individuals, including a minor. The adult suspects—Maruti Turumuri, Rahul Raju Naidu, and Balu Gojagekar—were sent to Hindalga Jail. However, in a surprising twist, a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case was filed against the conductor based on the complaint from the minor girl involved in the ticketing dispute.

The filing of the POCSO case has infuriated pro-Kannada activists. Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayan Gowda faction) staged a protest outside the Marihal police station, accusing the police of trying to suppress the assault case by framing the conductor.

Protesters attempted to lay siege to the station, demanding that the POCSO charges be dropped

The police should have supported the victim of the assault. Instead, they filed a POCSO case to divert attention,” said a protest leader. “This is an attempt to intimidate Kannada-speaking workers. We demand justice for the conductor,” another protester added.

“An investigation is underway. Let’s wait and see what emerges,” district minister Sathish Jarkiholi said when questioned. Belagavi Police Commissioner Yada Martin said. “A scuffle occurred between the conductor and passengers, leading to the assault.

We have registered a case, arrested four suspects, and formed three teams to trace others involved. Language appears to be a factor in the altercation.”