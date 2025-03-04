No law and order problem has arisen in the last 19 months

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Budget Session has begun on Monday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressed a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Council of Ministers. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the Governor near the grand step of the Vidhan Soudha. Speaker UT Khader and State Government Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were present at the time.

At the beginning of the session, the Governor spoke about the guarantees of the Congress government. No serious law and order problems have arisen in the last 19 months. He praised the police stations for working in a people-friendly manner.

Since the government came to power, Rs 70,000 crore has been released for guarantee schemes. More than Rs 90,000 crore is being spent annually on the development of Kalyan Karnataka. The government has strengthened the pace of development. He explained that the administration is committed to using it as an opportunity to wipe the tears of the last person of the society.

Out of the 334 announcements made in the last budget, 331 announcement orders have been made by the government. More than 1.25 crore families have benefited from direct cash-subsidy incentives including the social pension scheme. 13 thousand teachers have been appointed. 1,088 assistant professors have been appointed in higher education. 8,311 school rooms have been constructed, he explained the achievements of the government.

5,349 school rooms have been completed under the Viveka scheme and special scheme. Work on 784 rooms is in progress. Action has been taken to start 522 KPS schools. Pre-primary schools have been started in 1,953 government schools. He mentioned in his speech that there has been no problem in law and order in the state after the Congress government came to power.

At the same time, the government retaliated through the Governor’s speech to the opposition’s accusations of violating law and order. No serious law and order problems have arisen in the last 19 months. Police stations are working in a people-friendly manner. In recent times, cybercrime cases have been increasing in the entire country.

The state police department is constantly working to create awareness and quickly identify criminals. Therefore, there is a decrease in these cases as well, the Governor said.

The state has set a record in milk production. KMF is collecting 1 crore liters of milk per day, and so far it has given Rs 1,500 crore as an incentive to the animal husbandry. In the current year, Rs 26.60 crore as an incentive to 24,934 calves and 33,373 sheep and goats, he said, and praised the government for maintaining financial discipline.

₹8,215 crore released for Shakti Yojana

Till January 17, 376.70 crore women have travelled under Shakti Yojana. So far, Rs 8,215 crore has been released by the government for Shakti Yojana. In the budget for 2024-25, our government has allocated 15.01% of its wealth for capital expenditure. Till the end of December, Rs. 1,81,908 crore has been collected as revenue (13% more than last year).

A special brand named `Zenkar’ has been created for the honey produced by the state’s farmers and farmer producer organizations and a marketing system has been established. By the end of the year, Rs. 16,942 crore has been disbursed as crop loans to 20.22 lakh farmers and Rs. 1,442 crore as medium and long-term agricultural loans to 46,000 farmers. He said that Rs. 1,451 crore has been released to provide interest subsidy to cooperative societies.