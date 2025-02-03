On February 5, Private Bus Services Will Be Interrupted Between Kundapur, Udupi, and Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Bus services along the Kundapur-Udupi-Mangaluru route will face disruptions on February 5 as private bus operators plan to hold a strike at the Hejamady and Sasthana toll gates on National Highway 66.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Raghavendra Bhat, president of the Karavali Bus Owners' Association, alleged that toll plazas at these locations have been overcharging bus operators for the past five days. "Despite our vehicle classification documents clearly stating that our buses fall under Category 5, with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 7,500 to 12,000 kg, we are erroneously classified under Category 7, which applies to buses with a GVW above 12,000 kg. As a result, an additional amount is being unfairly deducted from our FASTag wallets," he said.

To protest this misclassification and the subsequent overcharging, bus owners, drivers, and conductors will gather at the Hejamady and Sasthana toll plazas on February 5, Bhat announced.

Sadananda Chatra, vice president of the Canara Bus Owners’ Association, provided further details, highlighting the financial strain caused by the issue. "At the Sasthana toll plaza, bus owners are being charged ₹300 for a two-way trip instead of the actual toll amount of ₹145. Similarly, at the Hejamady toll plaza, the charge has risen to ₹250 for a two-way trip instead of the rightful ₹120," he said.

Chatra also alleged that the toll deduction system has become increasingly unscrupulous. "Earlier, the toll amount was deducted once. Now, additional amounts are being deducted later as our buses are incorrectly categorized under Category 7. When we raised this issue with the NHAI project director in Mangaluru, the official did not take corrective measures but instead allowed the toll operators to continue exploiting bus operators," he claimed.

He added that this misclassification is not a new issue. "Last year, similar incidents occurred multiple times. When we approached Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari, she intervened and warned the NHAI officials to address the problem. However, the issue has resurfaced, leaving bus operators with no option but to protest," Chatra said.

The strike is expected to disrupt bus services, impacting commuters who rely on private buses along this vital coastal route.