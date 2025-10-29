Peace meeting called by dist admn ends in chaos midway

Tension prevailed in the district following the RSS march controversy in Chittapur constituency, prompting the administration to convene a peace meeting at the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner’s office. However, the meeting ended abruptly after heated arguments broke out among various organizations. A major confrontation occurred when the police denied entry to Jai Bhim Sena leader Gundappa Londonkar, sparking outrage.

During the meeting, representatives from the RSS, Bhim Army, Indian Dalit Panthers, and Chalavadi Mahasabha were invited to discuss maintaining harmony ahead of the controversial RSS march. The Dalit organizations demanded that the march be held without lathis (sticks), arguing that their presence would create fear and tension in localities. However, RSS representatives refused to comply, insisting that lathis are part of their traditional discipline.

The disagreement quickly escalated, with both sides exchanging sharp words. The situation worsened when Gundappa Londonkar and his supporters protested outside after being barred from entering the meeting hall. Police clarified that his name was not on the approved list as the Jai Bhim Sena had not been formally notified. Nevertheless, Londonkar and his followers argued with the police, demanding participation in the discussion, leading to high drama at the entrance of the DC office.

Inside the meeting, Dalit groups accused the administration of being biased towards the RSS, alleging that the authorities were hesitant to act firmly against the organization. RSS representatives, on the other hand, accused rival groups of deliberately creating unrest to prevent the peaceful conduct of their march.

As tempers flared, officials were forced to cut short the peace meeting midway to prevent further escalation.Following the disruption, Dalit activists gathered outside the venue and raised slogans against the RSS, condemning the administration’s alleged favoritism.