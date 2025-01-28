Persons with severe mental illness can have independent livelihoods: Study

Bengaluru : The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LiveLoveLaugh), and researchers from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), have published a study that challenges stigma and highlights the economic potential of families of persons living with severe mental illness.

The research study, published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Social Psychiatry, challenges long-held misconceptionsand offers preliminary evidence that persons with severe mental illness can build independent livelihoods, when offered free treatment and support, locally.

The 10-month study, titled “Outcome of wage and self-employment intervention for persons with severe mental illness availing rural community-based rehabilitation project: Experience from South India,” was conducted in Jagaluru taluk, Davangere district, Karnataka.

The research focused on the outcomes of a Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) program that facilitated self-employment opportunities through a one-time grant from LiveLoveLaugh, managed as a revolving fund by a family-led federation. Participants engaged in locally relevant livelihood activities such as sheep rearing and tailoring, that are sustainable.

“By proving that persons with severe mental illness can sustain self-employment, we’re not only challenging stigma but also laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive mental health interventions,” stated Dr. Shyam Bhat, Chairperson of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and a co-author of the study, emphasising on the study’s novel approach.

Trustee of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, Professorof Psychiatry and Medicine at Duke University, and MBBS, FRCP, Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, who served as a key advisor to the study said, “Using financial and mental health interventions to address the unique challenges faced by persons with severe mental illness, this first-of-its-kind study in India highlights the potential of integrated support systems in addressing the bidirectional relationship between poverty, joblessness, and chronic mental illness.

Revolving funds issued and monitored by the family-led federation are powerful tools for social inclusion and economic empowerment, allowing persons with severe mental illness to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Key insights from the study

Challenging misconceptions about persons with severe mental illness:

Persons with severe mental illness demonstrated financial reliability, with three out of ten families fully repaying their loans and others showing strong commitment despite challenges.

Bi-directional benefits of employment:

Employment enhanced dignity, purpose, and social acceptance while reducing stigma and promoting recovery. Ventures such as sheep rearing and tailoring provided financial relief and a sense of belonging.

Economic and social impact:

The program helped beneficiaries to generate earnings to support their livelihood while also increasing community engagement. Attendance at monthly family federation meetings tripled after loan issuance, strengthening accountability and support networks.

Improved mental health engagement:

Persons with severe mental illness who took part in the intervention attended follow-up consultations more consistently.

“LiveLoveLaugh has operated rural community mental health programs since 2016. Our experience has demonstrated the transformative power of holistic mental health interventions that extend beyond clinical care. When patients from impoverished families improve on treatment, many start working to meet their and family needs.

Apart from reducing economic burden, self-employment allows families to engage patients in gainful work.

It also promotes patients’ dignity and social inclusion in the local community,” said Anisha Padukone, CEO of The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

While grounded in the experiences of a rural district in south India, the study offers a scalable approach to tackling the intertwined challenges of poverty and severe mental illness in resource-limited settings.

It underscores the importance of culturally sensitive, community-driven interventions in fostering economic stability, social inclusion, and improvedmental health outcomes.