Political slugfest erupts over Guv's nod to prosecute Sidda

Political slugfest erupts over Guvs nod to prosecute Sidda
Bengaluru: Workers of the ruling Congress and the BJP took to the streets in Karnataka on Monday over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving sanction for...

Bengaluru: Workers of the ruling Congress and the BJP took to the streets in Karnataka on Monday over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving sanction for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot-marches and rallies in district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action and raising slogans against the Governor. BJP leaders staged a protest here seeking the chief minister's resignation.

Demonstrations were held in various parts of the state including Bengaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Tumakuru and Mysuru. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, led the protests at 'Freedom Park' here with several Ministers of the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in attendance in what appeared to be a show of strength.

“The Governor is making a case out of nothing. This is a murder of democracy and we will protest it," Shivakumar had said on Sunday. The BJP, led by its state chief B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, held a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the premises of 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the Legislature and Secretariat, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation.

