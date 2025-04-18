Public should be angry with BJP for price hike: DKS

Bengaluru: “The central BJP government is the root cause of the price hike of every commodity in the country, including fuel, essential commodities, fertilizers, gold, cement, iron. We have given a guarantee scheme to reduce the burden of this price hike on the people, and we have increased the price of milk to save the livelihood of farmers. Therefore, whatever the public anger, it should be expressed against the BJP government,” DCM DK Shivakumar said.

DCM Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, spoke at a state-level protest held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday against the central BJP government’s price hike policy.

“BJP leaders are carrying out a public outcry against the Congress. The root cause of the price hike is the central BJP government. Therefore, whatever the anger of BJP leaders, it will be against the central government, not the Congress government that has implemented five guarantee schemes in favor of the poor. They have decided to fight across the state today to cover up the internal fighting and lack of leadership in the BJP and the Janata Dal.”

“Ours is a pro-farmer government, a government that is pro-people for all sections of people. We have increased the price of milk by Rs 4 to help farmers. The price of cattle fodder such as indi and boosa has increased. Therefore, if we make it Rs. 4 more to help farmers, you will protest. In this way, you have proven that you are anti-farmer,” he said.

“The price of milk is Rs 52 in Kerala, Rs 53 in Gujarat, Rs 55 in Delhi, Rs 52 in Maharashtra, Rs 58 in Telangana, Rs 60 in Assam, Rs 56 in Haryana, Rs 50 in Rajasthan, Rs 52 in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 56 in Punjab, Rs 56 in Uttar Pradesh. In our state, it is Rs 10-12 less than all these states. We have increased it by Rs 4 to save the lives of farmers. You have abandoned the Janakrosha Yatra due to fear of rain and wind.

The price of cement, iron, cooking oil, soap, salt, TV, toothbrush, etc. has been increased by the central BJP government. For the last 11 years, girls have not been able to buy gold bracelets. 10 grams of gold has increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 96,000 .

Mobile phones that were Rs 10,000 have become Rs 30,000. Cement has increased from Rs 268 to Rs 410. Who is responsible for all this? BJP. Thus “The public outcry should be against the BJP government,” he retorted. “The people of the state and the country are reeling from the price hike. That’s why Rahul Gandhi did the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As I predicted in the 2023 assembly elections, we won 136 seats. In the by-elections that followed, the Congress won in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur. Out of these three, the people defeated the children of former chief ministers in two seats. BJP leaders should tell us what is the reason for this,” he questioned.

“Former CM JH Patel had said that if the road is not good, go on a horse, if there is no electricity, try holding a wire. But I do not say that. Our government has been successfully providing good governance for the last 2 years. “A programme worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been made for metro expansion, tunnel road, elevated corridor, electricity, garbage management in Bengaluru city.

Isn’t all this development? The opposition parties are looking at our government’s work with jaundiced eyes. You should look at it with your conscience, then you will see our government’s development programs,” he challenged.

“Kumaraswamy has tons of evidence against me. Why is he keeping this, why is he not sending it to the Governor in lorries? Mr. Kumaraswamy, this DK Shivakumar is not a son who is afraid of your and the BJP’s big threats. Our hardship, our hard work, our life. We make assets. Let the government verify its authenticity. I have not yet revealed your history. I have not revealed where your elder brother’s assets came from,” he said.

“A BJP cadre has filed a complaint against me with the Governor. There are cases of rape against him in the Vidhana Soudha. Everything is being proven. The words he has spoken have been proven. Now I will not discuss it. Our government will come to power again in 2028 after fighting against the corrupt BJP and Dal,” he said.