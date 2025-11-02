Rampaging elephant to be captured after claiming two lives

Chikkamagaluru: The Forest Department has ordered the capture of a wild elephant responsible for killing two people in Keremane village near Sringeri. The operation will be led by mahout Ekalavya, with support from trained elephants of the Dubare and Harangi camps.

Preparations are underway to trap the rogue elephant, which continues to create havoc in the region. On Thursday, the elephant once again raided nearby plantations, destroying areca and banana crops. Farmers have urged Forest Minister K.J. George to take immediate measures to control the menace.

Local farmers expressed frustration, stating that despite warnings from forest officials to remain cautious, they cannot afford to stay away from their work. “We have to earn our livelihood; the government must ensure safety,” said one farmer.

On October 31, two men Umesh and Harish were trampled to death by the same elephant while collecting forest leaves. The incident triggered public anger, with villagers accusing authorities of negligence and delay in action. Forest officials have assured that the elephant will be captured soon and relocated to a controlled environment. They have intensified patrolling in forest-border areas to prevent further human-wildlife conflicts.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing number of man-elephant conflicts in Chikkamagaluru district, where expanding plantations and shrinking forest corridors have increasingly brought humans and elephants into dangerous proximity.