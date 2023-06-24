Second Arrest in Threat Case Against Udupi MLA

Udupi: In a significant development related to the death threat issued to Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, the Kaup Police have apprehended another key suspect at Mumbai Airport. Mohammed Asif (32), a resident of Bajpe, was arrested in connection with the case, which saw online threats directed at the BJP leader over the hijab controversy in June 2022.

The gravity of the situation escalated when a page on a social media platform announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who could carry out the beheading of both Yashpal Suvarna and Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Sri Ram Sena.

In response to the threats, activists from the BJP Yuva Morcha promptly lodged a complaint at the Kaup Police Station in Udupi district. The activists urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate action against the administrator of the controversial social media page.

When questioned about the threats, Yashpal Suvarna conveyed in a sense of calmness, "I remain unfazed by the page's existence. However, I am curious to know the person behind the reward for my life. The individual issuing the threat clearly underestimates my dedication and principles. I have always and will continue to remain unwavering in my commitment to the well-being of our nation."

In an earlier breakthrough, the Kaup Police had successfully arrested the prime suspect, Mohammed Shafi (26), a resident of Kenjaru near Bajpe, in relation to the case in June 2022. However, Mohammed Asif had managed to evade capture until recently.

Acting on a tip-off regarding Asif's arrival at Mumbai International Airport, law enforcement authorities swiftly took him into custody. Following his arrest, Asif was produced in court and subsequently remanded to police custody pending further investigation.