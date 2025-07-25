Sigandur bridge boosts pilgrimage but throws up a host of issues

Shivamogga: The newly constructed Kalasavalli–Ambargodlu bridge over the Sharavathi backwaters has made access to Sigandur temple easier than ever before, fulfilling a six-decade dream of devotees. However, the sudden surge in pilgrims and tourists is now posing major challenges to traffic management, basic amenities and law and order in the region.

Since the bridge opened, thousands of visitors from across Karnataka flock daily to the scenic bridge and the famous Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple. On weekends and holidays, the influx is so large that vehicles line up for kilometres with no proper parking space near the temple. Many visitors stop on the bridge to click selfies and enjoy the view, raising safety concerns among locals.

The biggest worry is the lack of adequate police force. The Sigandur area comes under Kargal Police Station, but the nearest sub-station at Byakodu operates with just one constable on duty. Locals point out that this lone officer is expected to handle law and order across four gram panchayats and the daily influx of temple visitors — an impossible task. Although sanctioned posts include an ASI, a head constable and four constables, only one is deployed currently.

Villagers demand that the Byakodu outpost be upgraded to a full-fledged police station with a PSI post and a dedicated building to manage the huge floating population. There is talk that the outpost may be relocated to Tumri, but locals insist Sigandur’s growing importance warrants better security arrangements on-site.

Adding to the woes, the Sagar–Marakutuka national highway leading to Sigandur is narrow and poorly maintained. Continuous rains have left potholes and eroded edges, forcing motorists to navigate dangerous stretches. With many schools and colleges along the highway, parents like Rajappa Honnalli say they now personally drop and pick up their children due to the heavy tourist traffic.

Inside the temple vicinity, the lack of public toilets and organised parking only worsens the chaos. Devotees like Channakeshava from Chitradurga stress that while the bridge is a blessing, basic facilities must be prioritised. “Earlier, it was difficult to reach Sigandur. Now the bridge and the beautiful surroundings attract more people. But we need more parking and good toilets for pilgrims,” he said.

Locals urge the district and temple administration to work together with the gram panchayat to quickly build parking lots and toilets and enforce better crowd and traffic control. They warn that without immediate intervention, the region’s rich ecology could also suffer from unchecked tourism.

The bridge has brought joy and convenience to devotees — but unless the growing challenges of law and order, traffic and infrastructure are addressed swiftly, Sigandur’s dream link risks becoming a headache for residents and pilgrims alike.