State eases laws for agricultural land purchase, introduces property registration reforms
Bengaluru: On the third day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly’s Monsoon Session (Aug 13), the House passed the Karnataka Land Reforms and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, simplifying several rules related to the purchase of agricultural land.
As per the amendments, educational institutions or other entities can now purchase up to four hectares of agricultural land, with purchase approvals vested solely with district commissioners. Land acquired for establishing an educational institution can also be converted for other purposes if needed.
The Bill also allows for the conversion of up to two acres of agricultural land for industrial use without extensive approvals. For renewable energy projects, authorities can issue an auto-conversion certificate. However, using agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes without permission or conversion will attract a fine of ₹1 lakh.
In addition, the Assembly passed the Karnataka Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. The bill aims to make sub-registrar offices more citizen-friendly and simplify property registration procedures. It also includes measures to curb illegal registrations, halts paper-based property registrations, and mandates that all registrations be done only through the e-Khata system.