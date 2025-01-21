The world has accepted the ideal of non-violence given by Gandhiji and Congress: DCM DK Shivakumar

Belgaum: "The world has accepted the ideal of non-violence given by Gandhiji and Congress. This should be preserved and conveyed to the next generation," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM Shivakumar responded to media queries near the Circuit House in Belgaum on Tuesday. When asked by the media about Tuesday's programs, he said, "Gandhiji's ideals and principles, the Constitution given by Ambedkar should be preserved. This is not just a program of the Congress party, but a program of the country. Even though Gandhiji is not with us, he will always be alive through his principles and ideologies. We should continue Gandhiji's legacy."

"Congress power is the power of the country, Congress history is the history of the country. These programs were postponed in the wake of the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Therefore, today we are holding a Jai, Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution conference. Through this program, the page of history of Karnataka and Belgaum will be added," he said.

"Gandhiji brought independence to the country, then Ambedkar gave us the Constitution. Today's conference is necessary to save his principles, ideals, and social justice. After independence, the country was given a democratic system, and that is why we are leaders today. We have gathered today to save this," he said.

We are holding fairs in the names of Gandhi and Ambedkar

When asked about the criticism of BJP leaders that the Congress is holding fairs in the names of Gandhi and Ambedkar, he said, "Yes, we are holding fairs. Who says no? Fairs are held to make things better, to preserve culture. During Sankranti, they do it so that a new transition, a new vitality will be good for the lives of farmers. Similarly, we are holding fairs in the context of Gandhiji completing a hundred years as Congress President."

BJP people do not know about freedom struggle, sacrifices

When asked about the criticism of BJP leaders about the program, he said, "I will not respond to the criticism of BJP leaders. They do not know what the freedom movement is. They are not aware of the sacrifices made by Congressmen in this movement. We do not need to listen to the party of Godse ideology. We know about the sacrifices of Gandhiji, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi for this country, and Sonia Gandhi's sacrifice of power."

Let's wait and see what is written on whose forehead

When asked about the statement that you had made many sacrifices, he said, "I cannot become such a big leader. I am an ordinary worker of the Congress party. Let's wait and see what is written on whose forehead."

BJP should respond to Yatnal's statement

When asked about Yatnal's accusations against Nehru regarding Gandhi's assassination, he said, "I will not respond to such statements. Such statements show the mood of that party. His party should respond to his statement."

When asked whether unity would emerge in the party through the program, he said, "You are out of your mind. You media have earned your own prestige. Who said there is no unity among us? I cannot respond to what someone said. Young journalists, get proper training from your seniors," he told the media.

When asked about the increase in robbery cases in the state, he said, "The Home Minister will respond on this issue."