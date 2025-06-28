Thousands throng Chamundi Hill for first Ashada Friday darshan

Mysuru: On the first Friday of the auspicious Ashada month, devotees from across Karnataka and neighbouring states thronged Mysuru’s Chamundi Hill to seek blessings from Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of the region. Ashada is considered highly significant for the worship of Shakti deities. Every year, thousands of devotees flock to the hill temple on the four Ashada Fridays and on the Goddess’s Vardhanti (birthday). This year too, massive crowds were seen lining up since the early hours. The temple opened its doors for devotees at 5:30 AM, but eager pilgrims had begun queuing up from as early as 2 AM. After the darshan, devotees were provided prasada, along with kumkum and turmeric packets outside the temple. Speaking to the media,KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller Viresh said that free buses were arranged from Lalit Mahal grounds at the foothills to the temple for all devotees. Over 60 city transport buses and 100 staff were deployed for smooth movement. For those who purchased the Rs300 and Rs2,000 special darshan tickets, dedicated AC buses were provided in three categories.

Devotees with Rs2,000 tickets were given additional amenities such as water bottles, small Chamundi idols, kumkum packets and sweet laddus, along with separate access for hassle-free darshan. Among prominent visitors were former minister and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, who offered prayers and wished for good rains and prosperity for the people of Karnataka. Local MLA G.T. Devegowda visited with his family and prayed for the wellbeing of the state and the nation. Popular actors Shruti and Malavika Avinash were also seen seeking the goddess’s blessings. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy too visited the shrine with his family.

Despite massive arrangements, the heavy turnout exceeded expectations, causing long waiting times for those in general queues. Complaints were raised about insufficient drinking water and toilet facilities. In contrast, devotees who bought special darshan tickets enjoyed smoother arrangements.