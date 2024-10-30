Ticket booking platform anticipates 63% surge in bus seat bookings for Diwali

Bengaluru: As Karnataka gears up for the Diwali long weekend, a significant surge in travel demand is anticipated, with a projected 63 per cent increase in bus seat bookings across the state on the redBus platform between October 25-November 3 compared to the non-festive period in the previous month.

According to data from redBus, the world’s largest bus ticketing platform, this growth reflects a strong trend toward regional and intercity travel during the festive season. The projected rise follows a broader shift in the travel sector, with more people opting for road transport to reunite with family or explore new destinations. The data sheds light on expected travel preferences, demographics, and popular routes within Karnataka, offering a glimpse into how the state’s residents are likely to celebrate Diwali this year.

Over 61 per cent of total bookings are projected for travel outside of Karnataka, with key routes including Bangalore-Chennai, Bangalore-Hyderabad, Bangalore-Coimbatore, Bangalore-Madurai, Bangalore-Tirupati, Bangalore - Pondicherry and Bangalore-Ernakulam.

Intrastate Travel (within Karnataka): Over 39 per cent of total bookings are projected for travel within Karnataka, with key routes including Bangalore-Mangalore-Bangalore, Belagavi-Bangalore-Belagavi, Bangalore-Vijayapura-Bangalore, Bangalore-Ballari-Bangalore, Udupi - Bangalore-Udupi and Bangalore-Gokarna

These popular routes are expected to reflect a strong trend of residents traveling between major cities and regional hubs during Diwali.Top Boarding Points in Karnataka are Madiwala, Anand Rao Circle, Silk Board, Majestic, Marathahalli and Electronic City.

Around 30 per cent of the overall seats are booked for women passengers. Women aged 41-60 years account for 20 per cent of all women passengers. Men aged 21-30 years make up 32 per cent of the total number of bus passengers travelling during the Diwali season. Older men (40 years and above) account for 20 per cent of all the male passengers.

These trends indicate that mobility in Karnataka during the festive period is poised to increase, providing insights into the state’s evolving travel patterns and the rising demand for both local and interstate bus services. The anticipated surge in bus bookings emphasizes how residents are gearing up to embrace road travel for their Diwali long weekend celebrations across Karnataka and beyond.