Toshiba invites innovators to shape the future of IoT

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, together with Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd., is pleased to announce the first ever GridDB Cloud IoT Hackathon, a two-day, in-person event that will take place in Bengaluru, India from January 31 to February 1, 2026.

The hackathon invites startups, students, and developers to take on the challenge of developing real-time IoT applications using GridDB® Cloud, Toshiba’s fully managed time-series database available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.