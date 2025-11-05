Live
- 18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
- Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow
- Collector stresses on quality meals in Anna Canteens
Toshiba invites innovators to shape the future of IoT
Highlights
Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, together with Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd., is pleased to announce the first ever GridDB Cloud IoT...
Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, together with Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd., is pleased to announce the first ever GridDB Cloud IoT Hackathon, a two-day, in-person event that will take place in Bengaluru, India from January 31 to February 1, 2026.
The hackathon invites startups, students, and developers to take on the challenge of developing real-time IoT applications using GridDB® Cloud, Toshiba’s fully managed time-series database available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
Next Story