Under fire Shivakumar says he would remain mum
Bengaluru: Facing flak over issues, including his singing of the RSS anthem, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would remain mum and that the party’s spokespersons be approached for comments on any subject. Shivakumar has also been criticised by BJP for stating that “Chamundeswari hill is not exclusive property of Hindus”.
Mysuru MP and scion of the Mysuru Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraj Wadiyar had termed Shivakumar’s statement on his family deity as “hurting”. “It’s a very painful and ridiculous statement. At a time when people are worshipping the Goddess Gouri and Ganesha, a statement was given that hurts the Hindu sentiments, which is condemnable,” Wadiyar, a BJP MP, said. On Thursday, Shivakumar took a swipe at Wadiyar.