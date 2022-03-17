Vax programme for children takes off in Mysuru

Mysuru: Vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 began in Mysuru district on Wednesday.

Krishnaraja constituency BJP MLA S.A.Ramadass inaugurated the programme at SMT Hospital in Krishnamurthypuram in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Vaccination is a way to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Booster dose for people above the age of 60 years has also begun. India has achieved a record of giving 175 crore doses so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special concern for children and the vaccination drive is in this direction. Mysuru district has around 1,37,000children and they will be vaccinated without fail. Our preparations began soon after the third wave made its presence felt."

The MLA further said, "There is a special allocation for children in the State Budget. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has allocated Rs 34,000crore health and education of children."

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman H V Rajeev, MysuruCity Corporation member Pallavi Begum, District Health OfficerDr K H Prasad, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO B R Poornima, DDPIRamachandra RajeUrs, BEO Ramaradhya and others were present.