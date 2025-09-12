Victory for environmentalists: Railway cantonment colony declared biodiversity heritage site

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s heartland has gained a fresh lease of life with the state government officially declaring the Railway Cantonment Colony tree zone, spread across 8.61 acres with 371 trees, as a Biodiversity Heritage Site.

The notification, issued under Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, ensures long-term protection and conservation of the green zone for present and future generations.

The decision marks a major victory for environmentalists and citizens who had fiercely opposed earlier plans by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) in collaboration with private real estate developers to commercialize the space. Spearheaded by former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy and the organization Parisarakagi Naavu (We for Environment), the movement saw months of protests, campaigns, and petitions.

Responding to public pressure, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre personally inspected the site and directed officials to proceed with declaring it a heritage zone. Following a biodiversity survey, the Karnataka Biodiversity Board sought public opinion. Out of over 15,000 responses, only two opposed the proposal, while the overwhelming majority supported it.

The area, which hosts 50 tree species and serves as a breeding and nesting ground for several bird species, will now be safeguarded against tree felling and commercial activity. Minister Khandre emphasized that the recognition honors citizens’ commitment to preserving Bengaluru’s natural heritage.

With this declaration, the Railway Cantonment Colony becomes Bengaluru’s second Biodiversity Heritage Site after the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK campus (167 hectares), and the sixth in Karnataka overall.