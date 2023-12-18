Villagers construct temporary anganwadi amidst govt delay

Karwar: In Udalli village of Siddapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district, the villagers have taken matters into their own hands by constructing a temporary Anganwadi, as the government’s delay in providing a sanctioned building left the existing one in a dilapidated state. The villagers, frustrated by the lack of approval and deteriorating conditions of the old Anganwadi building, decided to build a temporary structure adjacent to it.

Over the last four to five years, the original Anganwadi building had fallen into disrepair, prompting authorities to suggest relocating the facility due to safety concerns. However, the search for a rented building proved futile, and a villager generously provided a room in his house for three months. Despite appeals to concerned departments and officials for building approval, the villagers received no assistance.

With the provided room’s timeframe expiring and no progress on the government’s end, locals took matters into their own hands. The residents of UdalliBilegoda constructed a temporary Anganwadi building next to the old one. On Friday, children and Anganwadi workers inaugurated the makeshift facility, offering prayers and resuming educational activities.

Expressing their frustration, the villagers emphasized the urgent need for the government to sanction and construct a proper Anganwadi building in the village. They highlighted the inconvenience faced by over 20 children in the absence of a nearby Anganwadi, forcing them to travel four to five kilometers

In Uttara Kannada district alone, there are 2,782 Anganwadi centers, with 322 operating in rented buildings. Compounding the issue, the government has not paid rent for about eight months since last April.

This has resulted in Anganwadi staff covering the monthly rent from their salaries. Officials acknowledged the delay in rent payments and assured that proposals would be submitted to the government, working towards a swift resolution to the problem.