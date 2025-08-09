Vishnuvardhan’s memorial removed overnight at Abhiman Studio

Bengaluru: In a move that has sparked widespread anger among fans, the memorial of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan at Abhiman Studio in Kengeri was removed overnight, following a directive from the Karnataka High Court.

The memorial, built at the site where the actor was laid to rest after his demise in 2009, had been a long-cherished spot for fans who had been demanding it be preserved and officially declared a monument. Vishnuvardhan, who acted in over 200 Kannada films during his illustrious 35-year career, is remembered as one of the most beloved figures in Kannada cinema.

Officials reportedly carried out the removal in the dead of night to avoid public resistance. The action has triggered outrage, with fans criticizing the government, the police department, and the Film Chamber for failing to protect the memorial.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, a separate 2.75-acre Vishnuvardhan memorial has already been constructed. The site houses a museum showcasing his awards, personal belongings, costumes, and over 600 rare photographs, along with a statue of the actor. The memorial also features a gallery

chronicling his cinematic journey, an auditorium, and classrooms. The foundation stone for the project was laid by former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on September 15, 2020.

While the Mysuru memorial stands as a tribute to his legacy, the removal of the original resting place at Abhiman Studio has left many fans deeply hurt, with calls growing for the government to reconsider its decision and ensure the preservation of the site where the actor was cremated.