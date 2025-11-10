We support issues, not parties, asserts RSS chief Bhagwat

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stated that it does not support any individual or political party but stands firmly behind policies that serve the nation’s interests.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat made the statement during a two-day lecture series in Bengaluru, organised to commemorate the centenary of the RSS.

Answering a question on why the Sangh does not support any political party, Bhagwat said, “We do not support any political party. We do not participate in electoral politics. The Sangh is engaged in uniting society, while politics by nature is divisive.”

“We support policies. Especially now that we are a social force, we will use our influence to support the right policy -- not any individual or party. For example, we wanted a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Our volunteers supported those who stood for that cause and its construction,” he stated.

“So, the BJP happened to be involved then. But if the Congress had supported the Ram Mandir movement, our volunteers would have stood with that party as well,” Bhagwat added.He explained that during those agitations, elections took place, and in most cases, there wasn’t a single-party contest but alliances. “Where the BJP supported alliance candidates, our volunteers supported the candidates who supported the cause. There is no affinity toward any particular political party,” he clarified.

“No party is ours, and all parties are ours — because they are Bharatiya (Indian) parties. We support Rashtra Neeti (national policy), not Rajneeti (party politics).

We do this openly. We have our views and a vision for the direction this country should take, and we support whoever works toward that direction,” Bhagwat stated.

He emphasised that there is no question of aligning with the slogan of any political party. “There are volunteers in many parties who think like the Sangh. We aim to organise the entire society without excluding anyone,” he said.

“Even present opponents are potential volunteers. The only thing the Sangh seeks is the betterment of the country,” Bhagwat maintained.