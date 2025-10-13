Woman gang-raped after being lured under pretext of drop; two accused arrested

Chikkaballapur, In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman walking alone on the road was allegedly gang-raped by two men who lured her with the promise of a lift near Mancheanahalli valley in Chikkaballapur. Police have arrested the accused, identified as mechanic Sikandar and his friend Janardhan Achari.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on National Highway 69, which connects Chikkaballapur and Gauribidanur and is surrounded by dense forest. The woman, reportedly from a nearby village, was walking home on Friday evening due to lack of bus fare and identification documents.

Sikandar, who noticed her walking alone, offered to drop her home. However, instead of heading toward her destination, he allegedly drove her to a deserted area on the outskirts and sexually assaulted her. Reports suggest he then called his friend Janardhan Achari, who also committed the crime.

Following the assault, the accused abandoned the woman near a petrol bunk close to a farmer’s house and fled. Later, social worker Shilpa noticed the woman in a distressed state on BB Road in Chikkaballapur and, upon inquiry, uncovered the horrific incident.

Based on CCTV footage showing the accused near the petrol bunk with the victim, police traced and arrested Sikandar and Janardhan. During interrogation, both confessed to their crime.

A case has been registered at the Chikkaballapur Women’s Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked outrage, with activists demanding strict punishment for the accused and stronger safety measures for women traveling alone in rural areas.