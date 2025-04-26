Live
- MAHE’s Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre Set to Redefine Palliative Care
- Indian stock markets extend recovery this week amid geopolitical tensions
- IPL 2025: With optimism on a high, DC and RCB set to face-off in a high-stakes showdown
- Even short-term antibiotic use may cause resistance in gut bacteria
- Gmail Rolls Out Smarter Layout and Gemini AI Tools on Android and iOS
- Start Your Day Right: Health Benefits of Drinking Lukewarm Water Every Morning
- Four held in Tripura for social media posts relating to Pahalgam terror attack
- Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway to be completed by Dec 2025
- Celebrating World Intellectual Property Day 2025: History, Significance, Theme, and More
- Centre directs airlines to ensure passenger comfort, safety as Pak shuts airspace
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Auspicious Purchases Beyond Gold for Prosperity and Good Fortune
Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2025 with auspicious buys beyond gold—like silver, books, utensils, vehicles, and more for lasting blessings
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture. It marks a highly auspicious day to begin new ventures, offer prayers, and make significant purchases. The term “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” symbolising that all good deeds or acquisitions made on this day are believed to yield endless rewards.
This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the most favourable time to perform rituals or make purchases—the Puja Muhurat—is from 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM.
While buying gold remains a popular tradition, there are many other items you can consider purchasing to invite abundance and well-being into your life.
1. Silver: A Pure Symbol of Wealth
Silver is considered highly sacred and is often associated with purity and prosperity. Purchasing silver on Akshaya Tritiya—whether in the form of coins, jewellery, idols, or utensils—is thought to attract wealth and positive energy to your home.
2. Real Estate: Property for Growth and Stability
Acquiring property, land, or even a new home on this day is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that blessings from Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber accompany such investments, promoting long-term success and happiness.
3. Vehicles: A Move Towards Progress
Buying a new vehicle, whether a two-wheeler or a car, is considered a step forward in life. It symbolises advancement, safe travels, and personal growth, making it a meaningful purchase on this special occasion.
4. New Clothes: A Sign of Fresh Beginnings
Wearing or gifting new garments during Akshaya Tritiya is a way to invite renewal and positivity. Traditional wear like sarees or kurtas, or even simple daily outfits, are believed to bring joy and good luck.
5. Earthen Pots and Storage Vessels: Ensuring Abundance
Purchasing clay pots, grain jars, or other traditional containers is thought to ensure that your household remains full of nourishment and abundance. These items symbolize fertility, sustenance, and long-term prosperity.
6. Books and Educational Tools: Honouring Knowledge
Buying books or enrolling in an educational course is a way to honour Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom. This gesture symbolises intellectual enrichment and lifelong learning, making it especially meaningful for students and professionals alike.
7. Kitchen Utensils: For Family Well-being
It is customary in many Indian households to buy new utensils on Akshaya Tritiya. Items made of copper, brass, or stainless steel are believed to bring nourishment, good health, and familial prosperity.
Akshaya Tritiya offers a powerful opportunity to align your actions with spiritual and material abundance. Whether you're buying silver, investing in a property, or simply picking up a new book, your mindful purchases on this day are believed to bring blessings that last a lifetime.