Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Auspicious Purchases Beyond Gold for Prosperity and Good Fortune

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture. It marks a highly auspicious day to begin new ventures, offer prayers, and make significant purchases. The term “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” symbolising that all good deeds or acquisitions made on this day are believed to yield endless rewards.

This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the most favourable time to perform rituals or make purchases—the Puja Muhurat—is from 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM.

While buying gold remains a popular tradition, there are many other items you can consider purchasing to invite abundance and well-being into your life.

1. Silver: A Pure Symbol of Wealth

Silver is considered highly sacred and is often associated with purity and prosperity. Purchasing silver on Akshaya Tritiya—whether in the form of coins, jewellery, idols, or utensils—is thought to attract wealth and positive energy to your home.

2. Real Estate: Property for Growth and Stability

Acquiring property, land, or even a new home on this day is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that blessings from Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber accompany such investments, promoting long-term success and happiness.

3. Vehicles: A Move Towards Progress

Buying a new vehicle, whether a two-wheeler or a car, is considered a step forward in life. It symbolises advancement, safe travels, and personal growth, making it a meaningful purchase on this special occasion.

4. New Clothes: A Sign of Fresh Beginnings

Wearing or gifting new garments during Akshaya Tritiya is a way to invite renewal and positivity. Traditional wear like sarees or kurtas, or even simple daily outfits, are believed to bring joy and good luck.

5. Earthen Pots and Storage Vessels: Ensuring Abundance

Purchasing clay pots, grain jars, or other traditional containers is thought to ensure that your household remains full of nourishment and abundance. These items symbolize fertility, sustenance, and long-term prosperity.

6. Books and Educational Tools: Honouring Knowledge

Buying books or enrolling in an educational course is a way to honour Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom. This gesture symbolises intellectual enrichment and lifelong learning, making it especially meaningful for students and professionals alike.

7. Kitchen Utensils: For Family Well-being

It is customary in many Indian households to buy new utensils on Akshaya Tritiya. Items made of copper, brass, or stainless steel are believed to bring nourishment, good health, and familial prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya offers a powerful opportunity to align your actions with spiritual and material abundance. Whether you're buying silver, investing in a property, or simply picking up a new book, your mindful purchases on this day are believed to bring blessings that last a lifetime.