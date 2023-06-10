SUGAR POP Beauty onboards Shehnaaz Gill as its first brand ambassador

SUGAR POP Beauty, young India’s favorite makeup brand, today announced Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as its first brand ambassador. This partnership between the Big Boss star and the young, fun makeup brand is expected to further cement SUGAR POP’s position as a fan favorite and create new opportunities for mass customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Alpha and Gen Z audiences in India that are new to makeup.



Link to announcement video

Shehnaaz will be first seen in a short digital introductory campaign that reinforces the brand’s USP of easy-to-use high-quality makeup products and announces her as the face of the brand.



The frame opens with Shehnaaz being her bubbly self, super excited to make an announcement, asking the audience whether they’d like to be a ‘POP Star’. Followed by the ultimate reveal of SUGAR POP products, where she demonstrates using the extensive range of beginner-friendly makeup in short simple steps. The video blends her spontaneous personality with the vibrant brand persona as she showcases the brand’s range of must-have makeup products.

In an enthusiastic response to the new partnership, Shehnaaz couldn't contain her excitement as she expressed, "Collaborating with SUGAR POP is truly a dream come true for me! It's an incredible opportunity to embark on this journey alongside them, where I can utilize my effervescent charm and contribute to spreading positivity through their amazing range of products. This partnership feels like a perfect match, as if it were destined to be. I wholeheartedly support SUGAR POP's mission to make high-quality, user-friendly makeup products accessible to young Indian women all across the country. It aligns perfectly with my own beliefs, and I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative that aims to empower and uplift women in every corner of our nation."

Started in 2020 as a retail-first brand, SUGAR POP Beauty can be seen growing at a record-breaking speed as an omnichannel brand. The brand boasts of a unique distribution strategy with an established presence across 50,000+ retail outlets in a short span of 18 months with equal focus on Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. With an extensive portfolio of 30+ ranges and 130+ SKUs across Lips, Eyes, Face, Skin, and their hero range nails, SUGAR POP has cultivated a strong customer base amongst Gen Alpha and Gen Z consumers in less than 3 years. Today, the young brand is available across the length and breadth of the country, as well as all leading online marketplaces and the brand’s own website.