Big Bull Club & Moai Restaurant Light Up Hyderabad’s Nightlife Scene

Hyderabad’s Financial District witnessed a dazzling launch as Big Bull Club and Moai Restaurant opened with a grand celebration. The event saw a star-studded guest list, including Tollywood celebrities like Mumaith Khan, Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, and more.

Big Bull Club boasts a state-of-the-art Funktion-One sound system, promising an unparalleled nightlife experience, while Moai Restaurant offers a global fusion menu amidst breathtaking stone-art décor.

The venue seamlessly blends luxury, innovation, and culture, redefining Hyderabad’s social scene. With world-class music, ambiance, and cuisine, it is set to become the city’s hottest destination for partygoers and food lovers alike.