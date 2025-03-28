Live
- Bold & unique whisky cocktails
- Travis Scott set to make his explosive India debut
- Guru Randhawa joins hands with Warner Music India for his bold new album ‘Without Prejudice’
- Embrace Tradition with Elegance
- Ekadhi Shines in city with Luxury Silver Jewellery
- Snapchat Expands Creator Ecosystem in Hyderabad
- Novotel HICC Boosts Hyderabad Healthcare
- A Birthday Extravaganza: Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao Gifts Mini Cooper to Son
- Justice Nagmohan Das commission submits interim report to CM
- Ranya Rao denied bail in gold smuggling case for third time
Big Bull Club & Moai Restaurant Light Up Hyderabad’s Nightlife Scene
Highlights
Hyderabad’s Financial District witnessed a dazzling launch as Big Bull Club and Moai Restaurant opened with a grand celebration.
Hyderabad’s Financial District witnessed a dazzling launch as Big Bull Club and Moai Restaurant opened with a grand celebration. The event saw a star-studded guest list, including Tollywood celebrities like Mumaith Khan, Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, and more.
Big Bull Club boasts a state-of-the-art Funktion-One sound system, promising an unparalleled nightlife experience, while Moai Restaurant offers a global fusion menu amidst breathtaking stone-art décor.
The venue seamlessly blends luxury, innovation, and culture, redefining Hyderabad’s social scene. With world-class music, ambiance, and cuisine, it is set to become the city’s hottest destination for partygoers and food lovers alike.
Next Story