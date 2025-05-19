Carrom Shines in the U.S.: 29th Nationals Championship 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Participation and Prestige

Held in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, the tournament received overwhelming participation. Over 150 players from 30 states took part in the championship. Key figures such as MATA founder Srinivas Ganagoni, co-founder Pradeep Samala, President Kiran Duddgagi, Sports Director Suresh Khajana, General Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, Honorary Advisors Raghu Ram Veeramallu, USCF volunteer Sri Charan Khajana and team, USCA President Atul Bhave, and Shakeel played crucial roles in the success of this event.

The tournament commenced with a grand kick-off event and concluded successfully with a grand finale. Competitions were held in Doubles, Singles, and Juniors categories. Notably, Carrom competitions were held in the Juniors category for the very first time. The Doubles event was a major success, with over 60 teams participating, including national-level players. Every team competed enthusiastically.

The Doubles Final, Singles Final, and Juniors National Final were held successfully, with athletes participating with great enthusiasm and demonstrating their talents. The Juniors Carrom Nationals received an unexpected and overwhelming response. USCA President Atul Bhave and former Treasurer Mandar Ashtekar served as commentators for the Doubles Finals. The winners were honored with mementoes and awarded prizes, including first, second, and third place in each category, along with special prizes. In total, $10,000 in cash prizes was distributed among the winners.

Distinguished guests like Middlesex County Commissioner Shanti Narra, NJ Board of Public Utilities Commissioner Dr. Upendra Chivukula, Jersey City Council candidate Shahab Khan, Jersey City Mayor candidate Mussab Ali, and Edison Council President Nitesh Patel attended and presented awards to the winners. They emphasized the importance of promoting recreational sports and encouraged everyone to make sports a part of their lifestyle.