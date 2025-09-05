Daksha Nagarkar stuns in black

Actress Daksha Nagarkar, best known as the heroine of Zombie Reddy, turned heads at the GAMA Awards with a striking black ensemble. She arrived in a chic black bralette paired with a matching skirt and heels, completing the look with a sleek ponytail and a shimmering neckpiece. Her radiant smile and confident poses added just the right blend of elegance and attitude, making her one of the evening’s most talked-about appearances.

While her last outing Swag didn’t fare well at the box office, Daksha’s glamorous presence at the awards reminded fans why she once captured attention in the industry. The bold outfit not only highlighted her style but also showcased the effortless confidence with which she carried herself.

Despite being away from cinema for some time, Daksha’s return to the spotlight has reignited curiosity about her next move. The GAMA stage became more than just a fashion moment — it signaled that the actress is very much in the conversation again.

With fans abuzz and the industry watching closely, Daksha Nagarkar’s stunning reappearance suggests that she may just be waiting for the right project to make a strong comeback on the big screen.