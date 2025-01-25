Darasing Khurana Inaugurates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary Celebrations at Raj Ghat

Raj Ghat, a place deeply embedded in India’s freedom struggle, witnessed a stirring tribute to one of the nation’s greatest heroes, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Renowned philanthropist and Actor Darasing Khurana, inaugurated the grand celebrations marking the 128th birth anniversary of the legendary leader at this iconic memorial.

The event was organized to pay homage to Netaji, whose unrelenting spirit and contributions to India’s independence remain unparalleled. Darasing Khurana led the ceremony with grace and dignity. The celebration commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by floral tributes at the Netaji statue, symbolizing the collective respect of the nation for the visionary leader.

Addressing the gathering, Khurana said, “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a true embodiment of courage and patriotism. His vision for an independent India and his determination to fight against all odds inspire generations even today. It is an honour to be part of this event that celebrates his extraordinary life and legacy.”

The event was attended by 114 teachers from 9 states, alongside dignitaries, descendants of freedom fighters, students, and members of the public who gathered to honor the memory of the man who gave the famous call, “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.” Jwala Prasad, director of Raj Ghat, was also present at the occasion. The program included cultural performances by school children depicting the life and sacrifices of Netaji, along with speeches from eminent historians and scholars on his role in the Indian National Army and the freedom movement.

Darasing Khurana, known for his active involvement in social causes, further emphasized the need for today’s youth to draw inspiration from Netaji’s life. “Netaji’s resilience and his belief in the power of self-reliance are lessons that resonate strongly even in the modern era. If we incorporate these values into our lives, we can truly honour his legacy,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the values for which Netaji stood and a rendition of the national anthem. As the sun set over Raj Ghat, the atmosphere reverberated with patriotic fervour, leaving attendees inspired and reminded of the sacrifices that built the foundation of the nation.