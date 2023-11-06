Diwali 2023: Creative and fun activities to enjoy with your children

Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness. It's that time of year when we are immersed in pure joy, spending time with family and celebrating traditions that bring people together. During the Diwali holidays, children get the opportunity to explore various festive activities instead of playing video games. It's a great opportunity for them to learn something new and make the most of this holiday season. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Here are some fun ideas. You can involve your kids in various Diwali activities like crafts, quizzes, and riddles. There are many exciting Diwali games and activities that you can enjoy with your children. Check them out below.



Make Delicious Sweets



Diwali is all about delicious sweets. It is not just Soan Papdi but several other sweet dishes that form a big part of the festive spirit. Children can learn to make them at home. For example, making laddoos is a simple recipe that kids can try. You can even organize a friendly competition among the kids, with adult supervision, to see who can make the best laddoos. It is a fun way to spread joy during Diwali.

Green Diwali



Today, one of the biggest concerns is environmental pollution. Children can learn to celebrate a more eco-friendly or "green" Diwali by reducing the use of firecrackers. They can explore the possibility of making paper firecrackers and participate in contributing to a greener environment.

Making Diya At Home



Lighting Diyas is a common Diwali tradition. How about children learning to make their own Diyas at home? They can learn how to shape Diyas using mud and other materials. Coloring them to make them more decorative can be a fun activity. These Homemade Diyas can be used during Diwali pooja and to brighten up the house. This idea will be creative and fun for kids, with a little help from adults.

Making Beautiful Garlands

During Diwali pooja, we offer flowers and garlands to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to seek their blessings. Children can learn how to create these garlands with the help of their parents or guardians. They can experiment with various flowers, mixing them to make them look beautiful. These garlands can then be offered during the pooja, making everyone smile.

Make Diwali Cards

While modern times favour WhatsApp messages, nothing beats the personal touch of a handmade card. Kids can learn how to make Diwali cards with glitter, pens, craft papers and other stationery. These cards can be given as gifts to friends, teachers and family. Children can use their imagination to doodle what they like the most. It is a heartwarming activity that can connect your children with their loved ones.

Rangoli Design And Mandala Art

A great way to relax and have fun is to work with colours. If you want to keep your child entertained and stress-free, colours can work wonders. Creating Rangoli is an ancient tradition during Diwali. Children can learn how to make Rangoli using various techniques at home. Apart from Rangoli, mandala art can also be considered. Children can explore by drawing different shapes with black pens and markers. It is a fun activity that keeps children interested and helps them learn something new.

Tell Stories To Learn

While we enjoy Diwali, some children may not understand why it is celebrated. Adults can organize a storytelling session to explain the significance of this festival. Children can then share their own version of the story behind Diwali, expressing their unique perspectives.

This activity will improve your connection to tradition and increase your confidence when speaking in public. It will help them overcome stage fright and give them an idea of the importance of the festival.